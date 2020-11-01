ABC/Washington Post Poll: ‘Tossup’ in Florida as Trump Leads Biden

President Donald Trump is leading former Vice President Joe Biden in Florida just days ahead of the presidential election, according to an ABC/Washington Post survey released Sunday.

The poll was taken October 24-29, among 915 registered voters, 824 of whom are likely voters. According to the survey, Trump holds a two-point lead in the Sunshine State, garnering 50 percent support to Biden’s 48 percent:

The survey’s margin of error is +/-3.5 percent for registered voters and +/-4 percent among likely voters. Trump is “boosted” in Florida, partially due to his positive ratings on handling the economy — a common theme throughout many surveys. When asked who they trust to handle the economy more, Trump led by double-digits among likely voters, garnering 55 percent to Biden’s 42 percent. When asked who they trust to handle the coronavirus outbreak more, Trump and Biden tied with 47 percent each.

When asked who is more honest and trustworthy, likely voters chose Trump 46 percent to the former vice president’s 45 percent. Trump also has a nine-point advantage among likely voters who chose him as the “stronger leader.”

Sunday’s RealClearPolitics average of Florida polls showed Biden with a lead smaller than one percent.

The final day of early voting is underway for the remaining counties the battleground state. While Democrats held an early advantage, besting Republicans by hundreds of thousands of ballots cast due to an increase in absentee voting, Republicans have, day by day, narrowed the Democrats’ overall advantage in Florida. As of Sunday, the Democrats’ early lead had reduced to less than 95,000 ballots cast overall.

Democrats have, in recent days, sounded the alarm in Florida, primarily due to weak showings in blue counties such as Miami-Dade. Hispanic turnout for Biden, particularly, appears to be lower than anticipated. A strong showing in Miami-Dade and nearby blue counties is crucial for Biden to secure the state.

As Breitbart News reported:

Matt Isbell, a “Florida-based Democratic data analyst,” told Politico the issue with Hispanic turnout appears to be worse in Miami-Dade than nearby counties. “Democrats have a big turnout issue in the Hispanic community in Miami-Dade,” he said, noting that Hispanic turnout for Republicans is 57 percent compared to 48 percent for Democrats. “This large of a gap doesn’t exist in Broward or Orange. It is a Miami problem,” he said.

“Just comparing the juxtaposition between 2016 and 2020, to see the robust support from Latinos and Hispanic Americans coming out in enthusiasm and record numbers for President Trump at the rallies, at the bus stops, everything I’m seeing across Florida tells me that this has been a game-changer for the president,” Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national finance chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, told Breitbart News last week.

The enthusiasm and support, she added, is “not fake news.”