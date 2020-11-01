Donald Trump Rallies Supporters as it Snows in Michigan

President Donald Trump campaigned in Washington and Michigan on Sunday, despite the cold and the snow.

Snow flurries fell in 38 degree weather when Trump took the stage with wind gusts up to 22 miles per hour, according to Accuweather.com.

Trump mockingly clutched himself in reaction to the cold as he took the stage.

After leaving the tent, Donald Trump reacts to the cold at a Michigan rally pic.twitter.com/J3DG6P7MjN — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 1, 2020

“Does anybody have a coat I could use please?” he joked after taking that stage. “This is definitely not the right one.”

The snowy flurries and wind blew straight in the president’s face as he spoke, as the microphone picked up the sound of the wind.

“The wind is so strong, I can’t breathe,” Trump said.

Looking out at the crowd, he expressed amazement at the crowds despite the weather.

“I think it’s a minus 20-degree wind chill,” Trump said. “This is a true test.”

He added, “You guys must love Trump.”

The president acknowledged a group of nuns who attended the rally.

He also pointed out a group of nuns in the crowd.

“Are you cold? Are you cold right now?” Trump asked the nuns. “Don’t be too cold. They go, ‘No.’ God will keep you warm I know that, right? So beautiful.”

Thousands of supporters in the state lined up before the rally.

The snow increased as the president spoke.

Trump recalled that there was no greater diva about refusing to go on stage than Luciano Pavarotti, recalling times he had paid for him to appear in concert.

“No, I don’t have that. I’m not a diva,” he said.

The president did not back down, however, speaking a full hour on the campaign stage.

“It’s getting warmer now, do you notice?” Trump asked as his rally drew to a close. “Let’s stay here longer! … I’m not leaving.”

As the president’s speech ended, the sun came out and it stopped snowing.

“Look it’s warm out here now!” he said, looking up at the sky. “Unbelievable.”