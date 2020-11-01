EXCLUSIVE: Prayers for Trump’s Re-election at Tomb of Patriarchs Ahead of Elections

Prayers for the success of President Donald Trump’s reelection will take place on Monday morning at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the city of Hebron, attended by local leaders.

The head of Republicans in Israel, Marc Zell, pointed to the significance of the Jewish holy site, which is the burial site of the biblical patriarchs Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and matriarchs Sarah, Rebecca and Leah. (Rachel is buried at a separate holy site.)

Zell noted that the timing of Tuesday’s election coincides with the time of the year that Jews traditionally learn the Biblical chapters that deal with the foundation of the Jewish people through the line of Isaac, his binding and the subsequent purchase by Abraham of the tomb, known in Hebrew as me’arat hamachpela.

“Hebron is the first capital of the Jewish people and the burial place of our founding fathers and mothers,” Zell told Breitbart.

“What better place is there to kind of congregate and be thankful for all the wonderful things that Trump has done for us the past four years?” he added.

The Head of the Har Hebron Local Council, Yochai Damri, said Israelis owe “a debt of gratitude” to Trump.

“This week the elections in the US will take place and will to a large extent impact the future of the State of Israel. We owe President Trump a debt of gratitude for his support of the State of Israel, the Land of Israel, and the settlements over the past four years,” Damri said.

“The polls are very close, and we are meeting at the Cave of the Patriarchs to pray for his success. During his term as President, the State of Israel and the settlements in particular have received unprecedented support,” he added.

Both Jews and Muslims revere the Tomb of the Patriarchs as the burial place of the patriarchs, but it has been the site of multiple attacks by Palestinian terrorists. Palestinian officials in September claimed that the tomb is exclusively an Islamic heritage site with no connection to non-Muslims. The site is actually considered the second holiest in Judaism after the Temple Mount.

Zell warned that a Biden win would mean that the U.S. would reinstate funding for UNESCO, which the Trump administration withdrew from the UN cultural agency after it listed the Tomb of the Patriarchs as an “endangered World Heritage site” under the “State of Palestine” in July 2017.

Zell, whose group has organized several vehicle convoys and motorcades around Israel in support of Trump, said his efforts was a way of letting the “voters back in the [United] States and around the world know that what Donald Trump and Mike Pence have done for Jewish people, Israel and the world, frankly, is just amazing and we love it.”

He listed U.S. support of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank and the Golan Heights, the relocated of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the decision to defund the Palestinians’ so-called pay for slay program, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement, and brokering normalization deals between Israel and three Arab states.

“It’s like a golden goose that never stops laying golden eggs,” Zell said.

Other leaders who will be participating in Monday’s event include the head of the Binyamin Council, Israel Gantz, head of the Gush Etzion Council, Shlomo Na’aman, head of the Kiryat Arba Council, Eliahu Libman, and the head of the Jewish Settlement in Hebron, Rabbi Hillel Horwitz.