WATCH: Hundreds Gather for Pro-Trump Parade in North Carolina

A big crowd gathered for a pro-Trump parade Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Witnesses estimated around 150 vehicles taking part in the parade. Someone who took part in the parade said the numbers were far larger, between 500 and 600,” according to WRAL.

Video footage showed cars with American flags, Trump 2020 flags, and Thin Blue Line flags driving through the city’s downtown area.

“Drivers are making their presence known by honking their horns,” WRAL reporter Aaron Thomas wrote in the caption:

Americans held a Trump tractor parade in Atlantic, Iowa, on Friday to show support for the president, according to Breitbart News.

Video footage showed a huge line of vehicles decorated with flags and signs as they waited to set out:

Also on Friday, hundreds gathered for a Trump parade in Houston, Texas, according to Breitbart News.

“We love Trump and we want him to win and we’re so excited to be part of this process and join the parade today,” one participant said.

On Sunday, Orthodox Jews said their morning prayers before driving through New York City to show support for the president, according to Breitbart News.

Prayers before hitting the roads in NYC to rally for @realDonaldTrump.#JewsForTrump 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dPsGQ5QOVv — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) November 1, 2020

“The caravan for Trump reprises a similar event last weekend, when roughly 1,000 cars in a Jews for Trump caravan drove through New York City to a rally in Brooklyn, braving assaults by black-clad leftists and rocks and eggs thrown at them from roadsides,” the report said.

Despite freezing cold, wind, and snow flurries, thousands of people waited in line to attend the president’s rally in Macomb County, Michigan, on Sunday morning, Breitbart News reported.

When he took the stage, Trump jokingly asked the audience, “Does anybody have a coat I could use, please? This is definitely not the right one,” he said.

Moments later, the crowd chanted, “We love you! We love you! We love you!”

“Thank you very much. I love you, too. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be standing here because it’s freezing out here,” he replied.