Iowa Trump Supporters Hold Trump Tractor Parade

Supporters of President Donald Trump in Atlantic, Iowa, held a Trump tractor parade Friday to show support for the president’s re-election.

The parade of cars, trucks, and even tractors lined up at the Cass County Fairgrounds to wave their Trump flags and signs, WHO Des Moines reported.

Interview with @YoungForIowa campaign to win back a seat in Congress. Trump Parade in Atlantic @WHO13news @idaveprice pic.twitter.com/A5RkqOdKtn — Roger Riley (@rogerriley) October 31, 2020

Republican candidate for Iowa’s 3rd congressional district, David Young, who served as the grand marshal for the parade, spoke with people as the parade lined up.

Young said his campaign is organizing similar parades across the district.

“Just in terms of making sure the economy is strong, at the same time making sure that we’re taking the steps to conquer this virus,” Young told WHO Des Moines. “We can do both. We are Iowans, we are Americans, we can do that. And just making sure that we’re leading on all the issues and Iowa has a seat at the table.”

The parade also drew a few out-of-staters. like Randy Bland of Arkansas, who said he liked what Trump has “done for the economy, what he’s trying to help the American people within the health care departments, and things like that.”

The Cass County GOP was in charge of organizing the Trump tractor parade, KCAU reported.

Other parades in support of the president are scheduled to take place across the country this weekend.

On Sunday, a Trump Train parade is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. in Dalton, Georgia, and on Monday, a Trump Train and Back the Blue parade is scheduled to take place in Chatsworth, Georgia, around 5 p.m., the Daily Citizen-News reported.