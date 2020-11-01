WATCH: Orthodox Jews Pray Before Hitting the Road for Trump in New York

Orthodox Jews said morning prayers on Sunday before hitting the roads in New York City to rally support for President Donald Trump.

Prayers before hitting the roads in NYC to rally for @realDonaldTrump.#JewsForTrump 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dPsGQ5QOVv — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) November 1, 2020

The prayer shown in the video and photo above is the shacharit, or morning prayer. The men are wrapped in tallitot (or taleisim), which are fringed prayer shawls traditionally worn by married, adult Jewish males during morning prayers. They are also wearing leather straps and boxes called tefillin, or phylacteries, which contain passages from the Torah written on parchment and rolled into special compartments, in fulfillment of the commandment from Deuteronomy 6:8, “And you shall bind them for a sign upon your hand, and they shall be for ornaments between your eyes.”

Throughout the country, other prayer events are being held on behalf of the president — and the country itself:

The caravan for Trump reprises a similar event last weekend, when roughly 1,000 cars in a “Jews for Trump” caravan drove through New York City to a rally in Brooklyn, braving assaults by black-clad leftists and rocks and eggs thrown at them from roadsides.

