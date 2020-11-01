WATCH: Thousands Stand in Line for Trump in Windy, Snowy, Frigid Michigan

Thousands of people stood in line for hours on Sunday morning to attend a rally for President Donald Trump in Washington Township in Macomb County, Michigan – despite frigid temperatures, gusts of wind, and snow flurries.
Photos and video:
A portion of the line in Macomb County’s Washington Twp ahead of a cold and rainy rally for President Donald Trump — his third of five in Michigan in the space of a week. pic.twitter.com/1U2WNBciwg
WASHINGTON, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump arrive to a Trump campaign rally on November 01, 2020 in Washington, Michigan. Only days before the U.S. election, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are campaigning in crucial swing states. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
As Trump took the stage, snow flurries descended on the outdoor arena. “Does anybody have a coat I could use, please?” the president joked. “This is definitely not the right one.”
