Pastors James and Sharon Ward of Kenosha (WI) hosted a national live stream prayer service Monday asking God to heal America’s racial wounds and restore relations between black Americans and police officers.

Joined in person by Julia Jackson, the mother of Kenosha shooting victim Jacob Blake, and virtually by other faith leaders from across the country, the Wards offered a message of “healing for the United States, restoration of black communities, and a peaceful election process.”

The prayer event was livestreamed from the Museum of the Bible.

The event highlighted the pastors’ national call to action, “40 Days of Humility, Prayer, and Fasting,” an effort to turn hearts back to Jesus Christ and transform a hurting nation through prayer and fasting.

For her part, Julia Jackson spoke for peace, healing, reconciliation, and revival in America at this historic juncture.

“The premise of this effort is that our society is governed by spiritual and moral law, in addition to civil law,” Pastor James Ward said. “But civil law alone has failed to produce the necessary racial harmony between Blacks and Whites in America, and between Democrats and Republicans.”

While insisting they are “not at all associated” with the Black Lives Matter movement, the pastors said they wished to remind “our Black communities and all of America that most importantly, Black lives matter to Jesus.”

