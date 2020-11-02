Kelly Loeffler Backs Atlanta Law Enforcement Ahead of Potential Election Day Looting

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) sent a letter to Atlanta law enforcement ahead of Election Day to voice her support, as the city could experience violence and looting after the election.

“It has never been more clear that you and your officers strengthen the fabric of our city and our country,” Loeffler wrote in her letter to Atlanta Police Department Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

She added, “Along with the majority of Americans, I know that you go above and beyond the call of duty every day to protect our community. We value the sacrifices you make to keep us safe. Your job has been made even more difficult this year by protests and COVID 19.”

Loeffler’s letter arises as many prominent cities, such as Washington, DC, and Philadelphia, have recently experienced significant rioting. In D.C., looters beat a police officer with a stolen cash register.

In Philadelphia, one looter got looted by other looters, and 18 ATMs were “blown apart” in two nights of rioting.

Loeffler hopes to advance in the November jungle primary to get reelected to her Senate seat. She has sponsored a series of pro-law and order legislation to support law enforcement and crack down on crime.

Her Holding Rioters Accountable Act of 2020 would cut Justice Department funding to jurisdictions that fail to prosecute rioters and looters. The Securing Commerce and Protecting Businesses Act of 2020 would make it a federal crime to destroy certain commercial property or loot retail property business during a riot. Furthermore, the Protecting Public Safety and Supporting Law Enforcement Act would withhold federal highway funding from states and local governments that defund local law enforcement agencies.

Loeffler promised to support Georgia law enforcement as leftists have called to defund the police.

Loeffler wrote:

Despite the extraordinary challenges you are facing at this time, some are calling for police departments to be defunded. … When you stepped up, you were agreeing to put your life on the line to protect neighbors and strangers alike. You do the difficult but necessary work to protect and serve, and I thank you for it. Stay focused on that crucial work.

She added, “Despite what some slogans or social media try to say, law-abiding, hardworking Americans know their communities are safer with you in them. And know that in the United States Senate, I have you and your families’ back.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.