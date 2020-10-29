WATCH: Looter in Philadelphia Gets Looted by Other Looters

WorldStar Hip Hop posted a video of a man looting in Philadelphia this week — who was then promptly looted by other looters.

In the video, the masked man boasts of his haul — including abortion pills — and then flashes forward to the aftermath, when he is shaken up after evidently being robbed. He holds his hand up to the camera, displaying a wound from the confrontation.

Philadelphia has experienced three nights of rioting, following the shooting of an armed black man, Walter Wallace, Jr., by police on Monday. Wallace was charging police with a knife at the time of his death.

Protests and riots on Monday evening were followed by large looting events on Tuesday — many far from the site of the original confrontation.

Several Orthodox Jewish men who came to the protest to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement was assaulted and taunted with antisemitic slurs. A Vietnamese Baptist church was also destroyed.

On Wednesday night, Philadelphia was calmer, as police enforced a 9 p.m. curfew across the city.

Looting and rioting were widespread in many American cities earlier this year, during the unrest that followed the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Many retail stores in the inner city, already devastated by the economic impact of the coronavirus, were forced to board up to ward off rioters.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.