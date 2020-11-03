Crenshaw to Biden: ‘Businesses Weren’t Boarding Up Windows’ in Fear of Trump Supporters

Katherine Rodriguez

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) slammed a Sunday tweet from Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, who said he would “end Donald Trump’s chaos.”

“Trump’s chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren’t boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters,” Crenshaw replied on Twitter:

Businesses in many cities across America from New York to Los Angeles are putting up plywood boards to prepare for violent riots, should they occur after the election.

A confidential document obtained by Breitbart News showed that a left-wing coalition in Minnesota is preparing for mass unrest should President Donald Trump win a second term.

Local police departments around the country are also warning businesses to follow advice from law enforcement and monitor police department social media accounts for updates.

“Increase public safety by removing sandwich boards, furniture, and secure dumpsters outside of your business prior to events so these objects cannot be used as projectiles, barricades or fuel for fires,” stated a note signed by Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and addressed to businesses.

