Joe Biden’s Delaware Elects First ‘Transgender’ State Senator

National Press Secretary of the Human Rights Campaign Sarah McBride visit Build at Build Studio on June 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Penny Starr

Sarah McBride is the first self-described “transgender” candidate to win a state senate seat in Delaware, the home state of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Politico reported on the win:

McBride’s win, which was reported by The New York Times, means she will be the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the country. She is part of a surge of transgender candidates running for office this election cycle.

McBride, who made history at the Democratic National Convention in 2016 when she became the first openly transgender person to speak at any major-party convention in the U.S., was expected to win the heavily Democratic 1st state Senate District, which includes parts of Wilmington.

There are currently four openly transgender U.S. state legislators: Virginia state Del. Danica Roem; Colorado state Rep. Brianna Titone; and New Hampshire state Reps. Lisa Bunker and Gerri Cannon.

Before her election, McBride was the National Press Secretary for the Human Rights Campaign.

