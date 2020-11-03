Politico’s Marc Caputo reported on Tuesday that a “top Miami Democrat told him former Vice President Joe Biden’s performance in Florida was damaged by the Democrat Party’s support for the “defund the police” movement.

Caputo tweeted, “‘We must have gotten obliterated by Hispanics…. defund the police killed us,’ says top Miami Dem, citing a BLM backlash Waving Che Guevara flags, even though it was by just a few, gets lots of attention in a community that sees him as a symbol of totalitarian butchery.”

Caputo showed a screen capture of text messages he claimed to have received from the “top Miami Democrat”:

We must have gotten obliterated by Hispanics I assumed worst case was +15 Defund the police killed us We came out strong for BLM and then saw the hispanic push back and went lukewarm and got killed with both demos

Biden and Democrats regularly characterize America as pathologized by “systemic racism” and “institutionalized racism” in accordance with the ideology of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

In September, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) praised the “brilliance” of the Black Lives Matter movement and its founders in a conversation with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

In July, Biden agreed with a recommendation to “redirect” funding for law enforcement while saying police officers “become the enemy” and operate as an invading military when supplied with surplus military equipment.

President Donald Trump won Florida in 2016 with 4,617,886 votes against Hillary Clinton’s 4,504,975 votes.