WATCH: Keith Olbermann: ‘It Is Necessary to Remove, and Arrest, the President of the United States. Tonight’

Former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann is calling for the arrest and removal of President Trump, and he believes it should happen tonight.

The call for Trump’s apprehension came during a rant on Olbermann’s YouTube program Olbermann vs Trump, shortly after Trump addressed the nation on Thursday evening.

“We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof, it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land, you’ll see,” Trump told the nation from the White House. “We think there’ll be a lot of litigation, because we cannot have an election stolen like this.

“We want every legal vote counted, and I want every legal vote counted,” Trump added. “We want openness and transparency – no secret count rooms, no mystery ballots, no illegal votes being cast after Election Day.”

This bit of defiance and determination to take the election to the courts was not well-received by Olbermann who launched into a tirade.

“TRUMP HAS LOST HIS MIND AND MUST BE REMOVED, TONIGHT,” Olbermann wrote in a caption of the tweet for his video. “The coup attempt, we can survive. A mentally incompetent president, we may not. Instead, he will stay, and when he concedes he will simultaneously begin a campaign for 2024.”

In the video, Olbermann referred to Trump as “President Karen” and called him a “lame duck president.” The former SportsCenter anchor also referenced a report which claimed that Trump had said he would run again in 2024, should he lose the election.

TRUMP MUST BE REMOVED AND ARRESTED, TONIGHT. Gripped by a paranoid delusion, threatening the nation's safety, this can't wait any longer. It won't happen; in fact he'll probably concede and instantly announce he's running in '24.

Full video: https://t.co/pCaCgZdkbr

Brief version: pic.twitter.com/MpVatbGepW — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 6, 2020

Olbermann is a frequent and vocal critic of Trump. Last month, Olbermann said that Trump should be given the “death penalty” for “each count” of the 220,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus.