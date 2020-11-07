Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Saturday that his Senate Judiciary Committee will probe “all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct” in the 2020 presidential election.

Graham said in a statement that he is in possession of a sworn affidavit from a Pennsylvania postal worker claiming officials crafted a plot to backdate mail ballots.

Erie, Pennsylvania, postal employee Richard Hopkins alleges that Erie Postmaster Robert Weisenbach disclosed he was “back-dating the postmarks on the ballots to read that they were received on November 3, 2020, when in fact, they were collected after such date.

“[I]t is imperative that all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct be investigated to ensure the integrity of the 2020 elections,” said Graham.

“The presidential election remains close in multiple states, and as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct will be taken seriously,” the South Carolina Republican added. “I will not allow credible allegations of voting irregularities or misconduct to be swept under the rug.”

He then urged the Department of Justice to look into possible voting irregularities.

“I’ll also be in contact with the Postmaster General, requesting he to look into these allegations, ones that may follow, and help secure the testimony of Mr. Hopkins,” Graham stated.

“Every American should want our election processes to work accurately, and given the recency of such a large volume of mail-in voting, that will require oversight,” he added. “Election outcomes are not determined by media outlets but certified, accurate vote counts.”

Earlier Saturday, CNN, Fox News, and other news outlets projected former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of Pennsylvania, declaring him the winner of the 2020 election.

President Trump reacted to the media’s declaration, saying: “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed.”

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,” he added.