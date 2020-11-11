Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court, joining other Republicans in arguing that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its authority, according to a report from WFYI.

The case, which the Pennsylvania Republican Party has brought against the state attorney general, “alleges the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to allow voters three additional days to prove legally cast ballots violates the state legislature’s ability to oversee elections,” WFYI noted.

“When we see courts in other states cross the line and take over that process and the potential impact that may have on the wishes of Indiana voters, we believe it is appropriate to take action,” Hill said.

WFYI also stated that Hill does not accept former Vice President Joe Biden as president-elect because of allegations of voter fraud.

Hill joins other Republican attorneys general from five states. Indiana’s Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita also signaled support for Hill’s filing in the case.

Earlier this week, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter spoke about the subject during a virtual press conference Monday afternoon.

“We have constantly reminded the American people that we represent and stand up for the rule of law,” Landry, the chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association, said at the time. “As such, we believe the voting system should be free of outside, undue influence.”

A summary of the case can be read here.