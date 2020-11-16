Democrat Ben McAdams Concedes to Burgess Owens in Utah House Race

4th Congressional District Republican candidate Burgess Owens, right and Democratic Utah Congressman Ben McAdams bump elbows following a debate on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (Kristin Murphy/ Deseret News, via AP, Pool)
Kristin Murphy/ Deseret News, via AP, Pool
Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) conceded Monday to Republican challenger and former Oakland Raiders Super Bowl Champion Burgess Owens in Utah’s 4th Congressional District election.

“Today, I called Burgess Owens to congratulate him on winning this hard-fought and close race,” McAdams told reporters during a virtual press conference. “My campaign was centered around a rejection of extremism and the need for leaders that will put the needs of the people they represent before any political party. I’m deeply humbled by the support I received from so many Utahns who shared that vision and want you to know that while we did not prevail, I remain committed to that ideal.”

McAdams’ concession came as the Associated Press projected Owens had won the highly competitive House race.

