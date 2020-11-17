Rush Limbaugh: Josh Hawley Is ‘The Real Deal’

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Tuesday praised Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) after the rising Republican Party star grilled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

A partial transcript is as follows:

RUSH LIMBAUGH: I tell you, our new senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley? This guy is the real deal. I remember Josh Hawley. I introduced President Trump at the last rally of the 2018 midterms. It was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, my hometown. Josh Hawley was there since it was in Missouri, and he got some speaking time at it. He’s got hell of a voice. Those of us in the voice business, we say, “He’s got a really, really great set of pipes.”

But Josh Hawley, he is all over these tech guys. And there is testimony going on today, Zuckerberg and what’s his name, the Rasputin-looking guy, Jack Dorsey from Twitter. And they’re all up there testifying. And it’s all such a joke. Kathryn and I were watching some congressional testimony, Senate testimony yesterday, or maybe we were watching some senators who were getting ready for this today.

They were talking about how “We’re not gonna let these guys get away with this! We’re not gonna (grumbling).” And I said, “You know, they say this before the hearing, and at the hearing, nothing happens. And they tell us that they’re gonna get to the bottom what happened to Russia probe, and they never get to the bottom of it.” They just pontificate. They just throw us a bunch of crumbs.

But when it comes down to time for the pedal to hit the metal, the rubber to hit the road, nothing ever happens, nothing ever changes. But it might be different with Josh Hawley someday because he really had Zuckerberg kind of sputtering and fuming in there today. Under oath, under questioning by Josh Hawley of Missouri. Zuckerberg admits that Facebook does have “tools” to track its users across the internet, across platforms, across accounts without user knowledge.

[…]

So under oath, Josh Hawley got Zuckerberg to admit that Facebook does have tools to track its users across the internet — across platforms, across accounts — all without user knowledge. Hawley says, “I asked how many times this tool has been used domestically against Americans, and Zuckerberg won’t say. A Facebook whistleblower tells me it’s called ‘Sentra,’” this cross-platform tool thing they’ve got.