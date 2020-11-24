Poll: Donald Trump the Overwhelming Leader in a Hypothetical 2024 GOP Primary

President Donald Trump leads in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, with a majority of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents choosing him over other potential contenders, a Tuesday Morning Consult/Politico survey showed.

“If the 2024 Republican primary were being held today, for whom would you vote?” the survey asked among a sample size of 765 registered voters, identified as Republicans or Republican-leaning independent voters.

The president overwhelmingly took first place, garnering 53 percent support. Vice President Mike Pence came in a distant second with 12 percent support, followed by Donald Trump Jr., who saw 8 percent support. Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), as well as former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, garnered four percent support. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Tom Cotton (R-AR), and Tim Scott (R-SC) garnered less than three percent support:

The full survey, taken November 21-23 among 1,990 registered voters, has a margin of error of +/- two percent.

While Trump has instructed General Services Administration (GSA) head Emily Murphy to begin the “initial protocols” in transitioning power, he stressed that his case challenging the election results “STRONGLY continues,” and vowed to continue to fight.

“I believe we will prevail!” he said before making the formal announcement:

Murphy revealed the nature of some of the threats she has received in the weeks following the election, including threats to her family, staff, and pets.

Trump reminded Americans on Tuesday that the GSA “does not determine who the next President of the United States will be”:

Over three-quarters of Trump voters, or 79 percent, believe the election was stolen from the president, Politico’s 2020 Voter Priorities Survey found.

