Team Trump Has Raised $207.5 Million Since Election Day

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign announced Thursday that it had raised $207.5 million since Election Day together with aligned political fundraising committees.

“These tremendous fundraising numbers show President Trump remains the leader and source of energy for the Republican Party, and that his supporters are dedicated to fighting for the rightful, legal outcome of the 2020 general election,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien in a statement to reporters.

The fundraising total also includes funds raised by the Republican National Committee, the Trump Victory Committee, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, and the president’s new Political Action Committee, Save America.

Stepien said Trump would continue using the funds to clean up corrupt elections and would fight to win back a majority in the House of Representatives and strengthen the Senate majority in 2022.

The record amount of fundraising after the election indicates Trump’s supporters continue to back his effort to fight the 2020 election results.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the funds would also be used to defend the two Republican Senate seats in Georgia.

“The American people know what’s at stake. Thanks to our incredible supporters, we’ve been fighting tooth and nail to uphold election integrity across the country and defend our Senate Republicans in Georgia,” McDaniel said.

She said the RNC would invest millions into the fight in Georgia including an operation to get out the vote in the state.

“The work we are doing today is critical to ensuring a better tomorrow for all Americans,” she wrote.