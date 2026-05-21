Blumenthal: If Dems Win Midterms We Can ‘Stop’ the Anti-Weaponization Fund

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said if Democrats win control of “one or both Houses of Congress” in the midterm elections, they could bring a lawsuit to stop the Department of Justice’s so-called anti-weaponization fund.

Blumenthal said, “I think that Trump may have taken the Republicans in the Senate a ballroom too far. The ballroom itself was absolutely abhorrent to them because it’s so deeply unpopular, and they didn’t want to vote on it. And behind the scenes, I will tell you, a number of my Republican colleagues told me they were absolutely delighted that the parliamentarian declared that it couldn’t be part of the reconciliation package. And now Trump was forcing them to vote on something that would actually potentially doom them this November. And again, I talked to Republican colleagues who said that there was just no way they were going to vote for it, even before Blanche came to talk to them.”

He added, “I think there’s a real possibility for conscience to be demonstrated. And I know we’ve said it again and again and again, but now is the time. And there are other remedies to the possibility of legislation like these amendments that we’re offering, the possibility even of clawing back some of this money if there is a Democratic administration. The possibility that one or both Houses of Congress, in the event that we take control over them, could bring a lawsuit to stop it. These kinds of possible avenues of remedy and redress are there, apart from what Republican colleagues do. But there is also the opening for a real conscience driven action.”

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