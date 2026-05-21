GOP Rep. Burchett: ‘Both Parties, Somehow, It’s Acceptable’ to Be Antisemitic

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) stated that “now we’ve come to this place in society where, both parties, somehow, it’s acceptable to call out Jews,” “I’m sick of that crap, and we better stand up.”

Burchett said, “[T]he reality is, hate sells, and these folks are just out there preaching this garbage, and we’ve got to call it out. I’m critical of Israel a lot of times, I’m critical of [Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL)], as he is of me. But it’s just ridiculous. And now we’ve come to this place in society where, both parties, somehow, it’s acceptable to call out Jews, they’re less than 2% of our dadgum population. It’s — this is the card Hitler played, oh, we’re in trouble economically, let’s blame it on the Jews, let’s blame it on somebody. I’m sick of that crap, and we better stand up.”

He continued, “And the Christian community better stand up, because I think this is something that goes at the heart of our beliefs. And I’m always quick to remind people that Jesus was a Jew. So, what side are you going to be on? And I’m dead set against this kind of garbage, and we’ve got to call it out everywhere and thank you all for bringing this to people’s attention.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett