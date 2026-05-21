Moskowitz: People on Right Are Fighting Antisemitism Because They Saw What Happened to Dems

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said that “Democrats are four or five, six years ahead of where Republicans are at. And I think Republicans have hindsight of what happened to Democrats. We allowed this into the tent.” And “I do see people standing up on the other side now because they’re looking at what happened to us and they’re seeing Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly.”

Moskowitz said, “I think Democrats are four or five, six years ahead of where Republicans are at. And I think Republicans have hindsight of what happened to Democrats. We allowed this into the tent. There’s no doubt about that. We did, because people wanted to win elections. And so, because they wanted to win elections, they were willing to allow this language, they were willing to let it go, they were willing to give latitude, and it kept on moving and moving, whether it’s the Senate race in Maine, whether it’s the Senate race in Michigan, whether it’s a congressional race in Pennsylvania, starts allowing some of this language, and, yeah, you know what, our leadership didn’t stop it in the beginning. And now it has metastasized, and there’s no doubt about that. And so, yeah, look, I do see people standing up on the other side now because they’re looking at what happened to us and they’re seeing Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly. And they’re seeing that, and they’re seeing that it’s really moving.”

He continued, “But it’s also powerful on your phone. This is a generational problem. You talk to people under 40 versus people over 65…and it’s a major difference in how they perceive Israel, how they perceive other countries, how they perceive Jews, how they perceive propaganda, conspiracy theories. And so, listen, all political parties and all leaders need to stand up, because we’re — we’ve crossed a Rubicon now from where this was just on the fringes, to getting into the mainstream. This is affecting our kids. You go to a college campus, talk to college students, you’re going to hear stuff that you don’t hear.”

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