Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) weighed in on invoking the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump Thursday, saying he does not think it is “appropriate” at this point but did not rule it out for future incidents.

“As to the 25th Amendment being invoked, I do not believe that’s appropriate at this point,” Graham said in a video statement. “I’m looking for a peaceful transfer of power, I’m looking for the next 14 days to reset, and we will hand off power in a traditional sense.”

But even though Graham does not currently support invoking the 25th Amendment, he said, “If something else happens, all options would be on the table.”

Graham, during his press conference with reporters, also said that some of the things Trump asked Vice President Mike Pence to do were “unconstitutional,” including rejecting a state’s Electoral College votes.

“In this debacle of the last week or so, there’s one person to me who stands out above all others, and that is Vice President Mike Pence,” Graham told reporters. “The things he was asked to do in the name of loyalty were over the top, unconstitutional.”

Despite Graham’s criticism of the president, Graham said he did not regret his four years supporting Trump.

Graham spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday night, saying, “enough is enough,” while explaining his decision to bow out of his previous decision to object to the Electoral College votes.