Shattered Glass Portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris Erected in D.C.

A shattered glass portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris memorializing her career was erected this week on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Groups looking to memorialize Harris’ achievement of becoming the nation’s first black and Asian American woman to serve as vice president unveiled the artwork Thursday in front of the Lincoln Memorial, the Hill reported.

Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, tweeted a photo of himself with the portrait on Friday afternoon, describing it as “incredible”:

I had to see for myself this new art installation honoring @VP Kamala Harris. It’s incredible.#glassceilingbreaker pic.twitter.com/KRrp3eYyrk — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) February 5, 2021

Additional photos showed the installation up close:

Extraordinary >> NEW Portrait of @VP Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial…

The method of portraiture? HAMMER TO GLASS.

By Simon Berger & Celeste Sloman#GlassCeilingBreaker @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/3kIyqpnAtS — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) February 5, 2021

“The project was commissioned by creative agency BBH New York, which hired Swedish artist Simon Berger,” the Hill article said, adding that Harris reportedly knows about the portrait, but it is not known whether she will make a trip to view it.

The installation will remain at its location until Saturday evening when it will be transported back to New York.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said during a recent interview she is “completely over the moon” that abortion rights champion Harris is now serving as vice president, Breitbart News reported.

“I’m completely over the moon and so excited to support her leadership and support their vision for how we transform healthcare, as well as sexual reproductive healthcare,” she stated.

The Breitbart News article continued:

National pro-life leaders declared former President Donald Trump to be the most pro-life president in history, and Joe Biden and Harris to be the “most pro-abortion presidential ticket in history.” Harris especially has held close ties to Planned Parenthood throughout her political career. It was Harris who, as California attorney general, directed her office to lead the raid on Center for Medical Progress (CMP) project lead David Daleiden after CMP released undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue sales practices.

On Friday, Harris cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate that confirmed passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

“The spending package passed at 5:35 a.m. after a full night of debate, pushed forward by Democrats looking to force through a budget reconciliation deal without the support of Republicans,” Breitbart News reported.