The Biden administration’s alleged use of an “autopen” is growing into a much larger scandal, President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday.

The president’s comments come after a Heritage Foundation report said in March the majority of official documents signed by former President Joe Biden were done so by using an autopen signature, raising many questions, per Breitbart News.

Trump’s post on Truth Social read:

“Whoever had control of the “AUTOPEN” is looking to be a bigger and bigger scandal by the moment. It is a major part of the real crime, THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN! Millions and millions of people knew that, but the Radical Left Democrats waged a campaign of inoculation and innocence like none that had ever been waged before. THIS IS WHY THE UNSELECT COMMITTEE OF POLITICAL THUGS, WHO WERE GIVEN A FULL AND COMPLETE PARDON BY THE PERSON WHO WIELDED THE NOW ILLEGALLY USED AUTOPEN, DELETED AND DESTROYED ALL EVIDENCE AND INFORMATION FROM THEIR CORRUPT AND VICIOUS WITCH HUNT AGAINST ME, AND MANY OTHER PEOPLE, WHOSE LIVES WERE COMPLETELY SHATTERED AND DESTROYED BY THIS HISTORICALLY CRIMINAL EVENT. Remember, it all began with DIRTY COP James Comey, Obama, a hapless and cognitively impaired Sleepy Joe Biden, and my now very famous ACCUSATION that,“THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!” Whoever had control of the Autopen is just the beginning. The biggest crime of all is that THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS RIGGED! I (MAGA!) WON THE ELECTION BY MILLIONS OF VOTES, AND EVERYONE KNOWS IT. GOD BLESS AMERICA, FOR THE FIGHT HAS JUST BEGUN!!!

After news regarding the autopen broke, Trump trolled Biden on social media with a post showing an image of an autopen signing Biden’s name between two portraits of Trump from his first term in office and his current term.

The president’s recent message on Truth Social mentioned former FBI Director James Comey, who came under fire this week for posting a photo on Instagram that called to “86 47” which some interpreted as a violent threat against Trump. Comey later deleted the post that had showed the numbers in a seashell formation on a beach, per Breitbart News. The outlet noted 86 possibly meant to “eliminate” and 47 possibly related to Trump, who is the 47th President of the United States.

“Current FBI Director Kash Patel said that his department was made aware of the post and was in communication with the Secret Service,” the outlet said.

Trump later reacted to the news regarding Comey and the seashell post, stating, “He knew what that meant.”

“A child knows what that meant. If you’re FBI director and don’t know what that meant, that meant assassination, and it says it loud and clear. He wasn’t very competent but competent enough to know what that meant. He did it for a reason and he was hit so hard because people like me and like what was happening with our country. All this, he is calling for assassination of the president,” he said.