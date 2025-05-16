Trump: Comey ‘Knew Exactly’ What ’86-47′ Meant — ‘He’s Calling for an Assassination’

During a portion of an interview set to broadcast on FNC’s “Special Report” that aired on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump reacted to a since-deleted social media post by former FBI Director James Comey with seashells arranged on a beach in a manner that read “86 47.”

According to Trump, the “86 47” was a call for “an assassination.”

Trump told “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier that Attorney General Pam Bondi was handling any potential law enforcement actions regarding Comey’s social media post.

“He knew what that meant,” he said. “A child knows what that meant. If you’re FBI director and don’t know what that meant, that meant assassination, and it says it cloud and clear. He wasn’t very competent but competent enough to know what that meant. He did it for a reason and he was hit so hard because people like me and like what was happening with our country. All this, he is calling for assassination of the president.”

Trump added, “I don’t want to take a position on it, it will be up to Pam [Bondi] and all the great people. I will say, I think it is a terrible thing. When you add his history to that, if he had a clean history, he doesn’t, he’s a dirty cop. If he had a clean history, I could understand if there was leniency, I will let them this make that decision.”

