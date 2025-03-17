President Trump Trolls Biden over Autopen Use Throughout Presidency

President Donald Trump jabbed at former President Joe Biden on Sunday for the apparent rampant use of an autopen to sign important documents during the previous administration.

The 45th and 47th president posted a meme to Instagram which appears to suggest that Biden was not really in control of the presidency between 2021 to 2025 and that power really lay with whoever controlled Biden’s autopen signature.

Trump posted the meme days after the Heritage Foundation released a report which found the majority of official documents signed by Biden were done by autopen signature, raising questions over if he “actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents.”

“WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY. We gathered every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year. Here is the autopen signature,” the Heritage Foundation Oversight Project wrote.

Autopen signatures are completed by machine rather than handwritten.

Fox News wrote:

The Oversight Project posted three examples showing Biden’s signature, including two executive orders and the president’s announcement he was bowing out of the 2024 presidential race. The signature on the two executive orders, one of which was signed in 2022 and the other in 2024, showed the same signature that included what appeared to be a line, followed by “R. Biden Jr.” Biden’s signature on the document announcing his departure from the 2024 race varied from the other two posted by the Oversight Project, showing a signature that wasn’t as clear as the one on the executive orders.

Biden was notably dumped by his own Democratic Party following subpar debate performance against Trump — a performance which appeared to further confirm his cognitive decline.

Special Counsel Robert Hur, who investigated Biden for allegedly mishandling classified documents while vice president, said he would not recommend criminal charges against the president. He referred to Biden as a “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

On Monday, President Trump continued his commentary about Biden’s autopen signature in comments to reporters. When asked if some of Biden’s actions are null and void because of the autopen, Trump said, “I think so. It’s not my decision. That’ll be up to a court.”

“But I would say that they’re null and void because I’m sure Biden didn’t have any idea that it was taking place,” Trump said.

Earlier this month, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey demanded information on whether “cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval.”

“There are profound reasons to suspect that Biden’s staff and political allies exploited his mental decline to issue purported presidential orders without his knowing approval,” the letter to the Justice Department read.