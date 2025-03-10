Report: Majority of Biden Documents Signed by ‘Autopen Signature,’ Raising Eyebrows

The Heritage Foundation released a report which found the majority of official documents signed by President Joe Biden were by autopen signature, raising questions over if he “actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents.”

“WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY. We gathered every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year. Here is the autopen signature,” the Heritage Foundation Oversight Project wrote.

Autopen signatures are completed by machine rather than handwritten.

Fox News wrote:

The Oversight Project posted three examples showing Biden’s signature, including two executive orders and the president’s announcement he was bowing out of the 2024 presidential race. The signature on the two executive orders, one of which was signed in 2022 and the other in 2024, showed the same signature that included what appeared to be a line, followed by “R. Biden Jr.”