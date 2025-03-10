Report: Majority of Biden Documents Signed by ‘Autopen Signature,’ Raising Eyebrows

The Heritage Foundation released a report which found the majority of official documents signed by President Joe Biden were by autopen signature, raising questions over if he “actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents.”
“WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY. We gathered every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the race last year. Here is the autopen signature,” the Heritage Foundation Oversight Project wrote.
Autopen signatures are completed by machine rather than handwritten.
Fox News wrote:
The Oversight Project posted three examples showing Biden’s signature, including two executive orders and the president’s announcement he was bowing out of the 2024 presidential race. The signature on the two executive orders, one of which was signed in 2022 and the other in 2024, showed the same signature that included what appeared to be a line, followed by “R. Biden Jr.”
Biden’s signature on the document announcing his departure from the 2024 race varied from the other two posted by the Oversight Project, showing a signature that wasn’t as clear as the one on the executive orders.
Biden’s behavior and subpar debate performance against President Donald Trump led him to be dumped by his own Democratic Party.
Special Counsel Robert Hur, who investigated Biden for allegedly mishandling classified documents while vice president, said he would not recommend criminal charges against the president. He referred to Biden as a “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey in March demanded information on if “cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval.”
“There are profound reasons to suspect that Biden’s staff and political allies exploited his mental decline to issue purported presidential orders without his knowing approval,” the letter to the Justice Department read.
Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.
