Donald Trump: Vote No on ‘Ludicrous, Unacceptable’ Omnibus Bill

Former President Donald Trump declared in a video released on Thursday that everyone should vote no on the “ludicrous, unacceptable” 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that is “crammed with left-wing disasters, Washington betrayals, and special interest sellouts.”

“Every single Republican should vote no on the ludicrous, unacceptable $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill. It’s a disaster for our country. And it also happens to be a disaster for the Republican Party because they can stop it,” Trump explained in his video released on his Truth Social.

The massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which would fund the government through September 2023, is more than likely the last piece of legislation that will be voted on in this Congress. In January, when Congress comes back in session, the Republicans will have control of the House, which will undoubtedly make it harder for Democrats to pass significant pieces of legislation.

“Our country is going to hell because of what they’ve done in the last two years,” the former president added. “Passing a spending bill now before Republicans take control of Congress on January 3 would squander our best chance to hold Biden fully accountable and force him to secure the border in the new year.”

Trump further explained:

Biden and the radical Democrats are trying to ram through this monstrosity in the dark of night when no one has even had a chance to read. It’s over 4000 pages crammed with left-wing disasters, Washington betrayals, and special interest sellouts, all designed to keep the corruption going without lifting a single finger to solve the problems that matter to hardworking families and Americans. The bill provides $1.9 billion for so-called border management to process illegal aliens and release them into our country but incredibly prohibits those funds from ever being used for border security — to prevent illegal aliens from coming in, in the first place. And most importantly, we’re giving $500 million to other countries for border security and for the building of walls. Can you believe this? But we’re not allowed to use any money for border security or the building of walls. This bill will make the border worse. It will make crime worse, it will make the economy worse. It will make inflation worse, it will make every single one of Joe Biden’s total catastrophes even more ruinous and damaging to our country. … Mitch McConnell, who is an absolute disaster, by the way, must not be allowed to waste this golden opportunity. He’s more of a Democrat than a Republican. What he’s doing to this party is incredible. And what he’s doing to our nation is incredible. Call your congressmen and senators right now and tell them to vote no on Democrats massive left-wing spending bill and they have to do it now. Vote No!

Trump is so far the only person to announce he is running for president in the 2024 presidential election.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.