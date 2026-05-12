On Tuesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a lawsuit against the city of Jacksonville over the alleged compilation of a registry of guns brought into city buildings.

On May 4, 2025, Breitbart News reported that Jacksonville Councilman Nick Howland (R) alleged the city had been gathering information and keeping a gun registry since July 2023.

Howland told Action News Jax the registry was allegedly compiled from information gathered on people entering two city buildings while armed.

First Coast News pointed out that “two binders containing the logs were discovered,” and “a State Attorney’s Office investigation determined that the registry was illegal, but the office decided against any criminal penalties.”

Uthmeier took issue with the SAO’s findings and filed suit, saying, “We are requesting judgment against the city of Jacksonville for $5 million as provided by law and any other relief the court deems appropriate.”

He added, “The Second Amendment is not a second-class right, and we will use all power of this office to protect the rights of Floridians.”

ActionsNewsJax reporter Jake Stofan noted that the complaint “alleges the gun log policy was approved by the city’s former Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Charles Moreland,” which “would be a position within the Mayor’s Office staff.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.