Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), the assistant House Democrat leader and a top ally of the president, is convinced President Joe Biden will run for a second term in 2024, and he discouraged any challengers.

“Yes, I am,” Clyburn said when CBS News’s Robert Costa asked if he is convinced that Biden will run for reelection.

Clyburn, who has been in House Democrat leadership for years, reportedly speaks with the president regularly and has been credited for helping Biden win their party’s primary during the 2020 presidential election. His endorsement of Biden in the primary ultimately helped him over the finish line after suffering multiple early-state losses.

The South Carolina Democrat stated that he has also encouraged Biden to “announce for reelection” on “many occasions” and praised him for passing a “more progressive legislation than any president since Lyndon Baines Johnson.”

“I’m all in for President Biden,” Clyburn told CBS News.

He also stated that he did not think Biden would get any primary challengers and discouraged any Democrat thinking about running in the race. As an example, he pointed to then-Sen. Edward M. Kennedy’s primary challenge against then-President Jimmy Carter during the 1980 election cycle.

“The history is very clear on what happens when you challenge a sitting president like this,” he stated.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden has yet to make an official announcement on whether he will run for a second term in 2024. But, he recently teased reporters while he was vacationing in the Virgin Islands with family members.

The Hill recently reported that Biden is getting close to announcing his intentions to run for reelection following his family vacation. After months of speculation, reports indicated that he had used his time to talk to his family about taking steps toward another White House bid.

