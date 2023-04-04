Author, filmmaker, and highly followed conservative Twitter influencer, Mike Cernovich, said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will win the GOP primary after previously supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis’s potential bid.

“Everyone knows I wanted DeSantis for his competent governorship and ability to work and understand systems,” he posted on Twitter. “I only write what I feel to be true.”

But Tuesday’s charges against Trump changed his opinion. Cernovich said after Trump’s “laughable” indictment there is “no way” the former president could lose to any potential GOP challenger.

“Anything can happen, that’s life, but no way Trump loses a primary after today,” he said. “He’s been elevated to an entirely new level.”

“DeSantis could completely transform this country for the better as Attorney General under President Trump,” he added.

Like many conservatives and some legal minds, Cernovich believes the 34 charges against Trump for falsifying business records is a farce.

“The Trump indictment, which I read, would be laughable in any other circumstance,” he said. “It’s the same offense copied and pasted 34 times, with the date changed each time. This is the biggest farce I’ve ever seen.”

On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts during his historic arraignment.

While many conservatives were worried New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan would impose a gag order on Trump, he did not. A gag order requires an individual to refrain from making public comments.

According to a report, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked Judge Marchan to hold the trial in January 2024, in the middle of the presidential primary season.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” Trump posted on Truth Social last week. “You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, Trump’s likely political opponent, will watch the Trump arraignment, the White House said Tuesday.

“Of course, this is playing out on many of the networks here on a daily basis for hours and hours, so he will catch parts of the news,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.