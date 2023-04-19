Former President Donald Trump holds a 20-point lead in New Hampshire’s hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary — dramatically different from what the University of New Hampshire survey’s results showed in January.

The survey listed a series of potential Republican candidates in 2024. That list includes Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, former Rep. Liz Cheney, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, Sen. Time Scott, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Marco Rubio, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former National Security adviser John Bolton.

Even in a crowded field, Trump takes a 20-point lead with 42 percent support to DeSantis’s 22 percent.

Sununu comes in third place with 12 percent support. No other candidate garnered double-digit support. Cheney came in fourth place with four percent support, followed by Ramaswamy, Pence, and Haley, all of whom saw three percent support.

Notably, four percent said they remain unsure of who they would support:

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the survey is DeSantis’s dramatic decline in the Granite State, as he led the pack with 43 percent support in January 2023, while Trump came in second place with 30 percent support. In other words, DeSantis has experienced a 21-point drop since January, and Trump has experienced a 12-point bump.

According to the survey, “Trump’s support has increased markedly among self-described libertarians (+48) and conservatives (+26) as well as among women (+23).” DeSantis has lost support among these groups — -45 percent among libertarians, -39 percent among conservatives, and -28 percent among women.

Despite that, DeSantis still stands as the top second-choice candidate for New Hampshire Republicans, leading the pack with 30 percent support. Trump is second place in terms of being a second-choice candidate, with 14 percent support.

The survey also showed DeSantis has a slightly better favorability rating among New Hampshire Republicans — 63 percent to Trump’s 59 percent.

The survey was taken from April 13-17, 2023, among 1,886 Granite State Panel members. It has a +/- 2.3 percent margin of error and coincides with the release of a recent JL Partners Poll, which also showed Trump leading in New Hampshire with double-digit support.

As Breitbart News reported:

Trump won the Republican primary in New Hampshire in 2016 and 2020 but lost the general in both years. In 2016, he lost the state by less than half a percentage point.

