President Joe Biden is preparing to announce his 2024 reelection bid next week, according to the Washington Post.

Biden’s team is making the final touches to the president’s plans to launch his campaign, including “finalizing plans to release a video for the president to officially launch his campaign,” the Post reported after speaking with three people briefed on the plans.

The Post noted that it could come as soon as Tuesday of next week, which would be on the fourth anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch. However, the Post said the official announcement could be delayed.

It has been unclear for much of the last year if he would make his official announcement. Biden, who is currently 80 and would be 86 at the end of another term, has reportedly been delaying the announcement, besides occasionally teasing reports on when he would announce.

Advisers initially hinted that the president would make his announcement around February’s State of the Union. First lady Jill Biden even told the Associated Press that the president would run for another term in office and that there’s “pretty much” nothing else to do besides figure out a time and place to make the announcement.

But reports have been all over the place with timing; one report indicated that he could wait until the fall. Additionally, during the White House Easter egg roll in April, he told NBC’s Al Roker that he was still “not prepared” to make the announcement.

Then, earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Biden’s “biggest donors and bundlers” were summoned to the White House with a “last-minute invitation” by phone to travel to Washington at the end of next week to see the president.

The White House and DNC declined to comment on the Post. But, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said, “What I will say is that any announcement or anything that is related to 2024 certainly will not come from here.” Notability rules prohibit government agencies from campaign activity.

While Biden has yet to announce he is running for reelection, others have not waited.

So far, Marianne Williamson, an author and “spiritual thought leader” who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, has declared she would run for the Democrat nomination once again, in addition to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launching a campaign to challenge Biden.

