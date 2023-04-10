Joe Biden Says He Plans on Running in 2024, but Still ‘Not Prepared to Announce It Yet’

President Joe Biden on Monday said he plans on running for reelection but is still “not prepared” to make the announcement.

“I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden told NBC’s Al Roker for a short Today interview at the White House Easter egg roll on Monday.

Biden was responding to Roker asking to “help a brother out” by making some news and answering if he would be “taking part” in the 2024 election after the president teased about being at up to six more Easter egg rolls at the White House.

Biden, who has yet to officially announce he is running for reelection, has been secretly getting everything in place for another announcement, but the timeline appears to be slimming away.

Advisors initially hinted that the president would make his announcement around February’s State of the Union, and first lady Jill Biden even told the Associated Press that the president would run for another term in office and that there’s “pretty much” nothing else to do besides figure out a time and place to make the announcement.

However, a report last week has now indicated he could wait until the fall to announce his bid.

Since campaigns must report fundraising numbers every quarter, campaigns can have a fundraising advantage if they announce it at the beginning of the quarter. This way, a candidate has three months to show their fundraising strength. But, by waiting, Biden is leaving potential staffers, who need to make plans on their own, up in the air.

Additionally, over the weekend, Axios reported that the White House would rely on an “army” of online “influencers” for his reelection campaign to “boost Biden’s standing among young voters who are crucial to Democrats’ success in elections” and will be used to counter former President Donald Trump’s “massive social media following” if he is the nominee.

So far, Marianne Williamson, an author and “spiritual thought leader” who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, has declared she would run for the Democrat nomination, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr has pledged to challenge Biden in 2024.

