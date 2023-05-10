Former President Donald Trump said during his CNN town hall event Wednesday that he would likely pardon a “large portion” of those serving prison sentences for the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot if elected president.

Wayne Beyer, a retired attorney from New Hampshire, asked Trump, “Will you pardon, then, January 6 rioters who were convicted of federal offenses?”

“I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can’t say for every single one because a couple of them probably they got out of control,” Trump said.

He then shifted focus to the militant progressive left, asserting “nothing” is done to Antifa radicals when they commit crimes:

But you know, when you look at Antifa, what they’ve done to Portland, what they’ve done to Minneapolis and so many other, so many other places. Look at that what they did to Seattle. And BLM… many people were killed. These people, I’m not trying to justify anything, but you have two standards of justice in this country. And what they’ve done – and I love that question – because what they’ve done to so many people is nothing, nothing, and then what they’ve done to these people, they’ve persecuted these people.

Trump added he envisions pardoning a “large portion” of the federal prisoners.

“They’re living in hell, and they’re policemen, and they’re firemen, and they’re soldiers, and they’re carpenters and electricians, and they’re great people. Many of them are just great people,” he added.

When moderator Kaitlan Collins asked if he would be pardoning “the four Proud Boys members who were charged and convicted of seditious conspiracy?”

“I don’t know. I’d have to look at their case. But I will say, in Washington, DC, you cannot get a fair trial – you cannot. Just like in New York City, you can’t get a fair trial either.