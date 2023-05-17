State Republican Group Announces Legislative Targets for 2024 Cycle

Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), the group aimed at electing GOP candidates on the state level, announced their top legislative targets for the 2024 election cycle, which includes the 2023 election, on Tuesday.

The RSLC hopes to “expand and defend” Republican majorities in state legislatures nationwide with its 2023 and 2024 targets. The committee noted that their targets across the country come as Democrats are in “lockstep” with President Joe Biden on issues such as crime, inflation, and education.

“As the cornerstone of the conservative movement, it is imperative that we defend our majorities against the onslaught of outside spending from liberal groups across the country,” RSLC President Dee Duncan said.

In 2023, the RSLC hopes to maintain its party’s majority in the Virginia House of Delegates and will work to flip control of the Virginia Senate, as Democrats only have a four-seat advantage. The committee will also look to defend its party’s supermajorities in the legislative chambers in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Furthermore, later this year, New Jersey Republicans will look to make gains on the success made in 2021. Within the state, the Democrats only have a 12-seat advantage in the state House and an eight-seat advantage in the state Senate.

“Now more than ever, Americans need state Republican leadership to pass policies that will counter the disastrous Joe Biden agenda coming out of Washington and provide real relief from the multiple crises created by Biden and his administration,” added Duncan.

In 2024, Republicans hold 56 of the 93 state legislative chambers on the ballot.

The top legislative target states for the RSLC to defend are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, the Pennsylvania state Senate, and Texas. In four states, Arizona, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, which the Democrats have already stated that they will also offensively target, the GOP only has a combined ten-seat margin in the six chambers.

However, while the committee hopes to defend the chambers in the six states, the RSLC also believes it can flip the legislative chambers in Michigan, Minnesota, and the Pennsylvania state House. The RLSC also thinks Republicans could make “meaningful” gains in “liberal strongholds” such as Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington.

