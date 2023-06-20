A majority of likely general election voters believe President Joe Biden is “too old to effectively serve” a second term, a recent survey from Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you believe President Biden is too old to effectively serve a 2nd term in the White House?”

Across the board, 63.5 percent said the 80-year-old president is “too old to effectively” serve a second term in the White House. Another 28.1 percent said he is not, and 8.4 percent remain unsure.

There is a consensus among Republicans and independents, as 92.3 percent and 64 percent, respectively, believe Biden is too old to effectively serve a second term in the White House. While most Democrats, 59 percent, disagree with that, 29.3 percent agree that Biden is too old to “effectively” serve in the White House for another four years.

The 80-year-old president would be 86 by the end of his potential second term.

The survey was taken June 5-9, 2023, among 1,088 likely general election voters. It has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error. It coincides with several other surveys which show voters expressing similar concerns. Quinnipiac polling data released late in May, for instance, found 66 percent of respondents saying that “Biden is too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president.”

Quinnipiac Poll: Do you think …. is too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president, or not? Biden:

Yes — 66%

No — 31% Trump:

Yes — 37%

As Breitbart News reported:

“Republicans (90 – 8 percent) and independents (69 – 28 percent) think that Biden is too old, while Democrats 57 – 41 percent think that Biden is not too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president,” the poll found. In contrast, only 37 percent of respondents said former President Donald Trump, 76, is too old to serve a second term as president. Fifty-nine percent said he is not too old. “Republicans (85 – 15 percent) and independents (55 – 39 percent) think that Trump is not too old, while Democrats 51 – 42 percent think that Trump is too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president,” the poll found.

Biden, who officially announced his reelection bid in April, has continued to spark concerns due to recent physical mishaps, including a tumble on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony weeks ago.

“I got sandbagged,” Biden later told the press.