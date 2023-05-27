President Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term as president of the United States, according to a majority of voters sampled by Quinnipiac polling this week.

Sixty-six percent of respondents said, “Biden is too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president.” Only 31 percent said Biden is not too old.

Biden, who is 80, would be 86 by the end of his potential second term.

“Republicans (90 – 8 percent) and independents (69 – 28 percent) think that Biden is too old, while Democrats 57 – 41 percent think that Biden is not too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president,” the poll found.

In contrast, only 37 percent of respondents said former President Donald Trump, 76, is too old to serve a second term as president. Fifty-nine percent said he is not too old.

“Republicans (85 – 15 percent) and independents (55 – 39 percent) think that Trump is not too old, while Democrats 51 – 42 percent think that Trump is too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president,” the poll found.

The poll sampled 1,819 adults from May 18-22, 2023, with a 2.3 percent margin of error.

“One candidate is 80, the other 76, but what a difference those four years make,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “Voters dispute the old saying that age is just a number, to the detriment of the President.”

Quinnipiac Poll: Do you think …. is too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president, or not? Biden:

Yes — 66%

No — 31% Trump:

Yes — 37%

But others believe Biden’s mental health compounds fears of his age.

According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, strong majorities of Americans have concerns about Biden’s “health and mental acuity,” including three in four Democrats, with 50 percent being either “very” or “somewhat” concerned and 26 percent being “slightly” concerned, a May poll found.

Published Monday, a Washington Post-backed focus group by the research firms Engagious and Sago offered terrible assessments of Biden’s physical abilities and mental health during his stint as president of the United States.

Many of the swing state voters called the 80-year-old president “too old” and speculated about if he has dementia.

In February, Biden refused to disclose to lawmakers if he took a cognitive test upon releasing a physical assessment. The assessment found Biden suffers from neuropathy in his feet and atrial fibrillation, among other ailments.

