Poll: Vivek Ramaswamy Breaks into Double Digits in Republican Primary

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy broke into double digits in the Republican primary race, the latest Echelon Insights survey found.

Similar to other national surveys, the poll finds former President Donald Trump with a strong lead in the primary race at 49 percent support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls 33 points behind with 16 percent support. Ramaswamy comes in a close third place at ten percent support, just six points behind DeSantis, making him the only other candidate to break into double-digit territory.

RELATED — Vivek Ramaswamy: I Will Use the U.S. Military to Secure Our Southern Border

C-SPAN

No other candidate comes close to double digits, as former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tie with five percent support. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott sees four percent support, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with two percent and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, both of whom garner one percent support.

It appears Ramaswamy comes in third place in battleground states as well. Trump leads in battleground states with a majority of support, 56 percent, followed by DeSantis with 22 percent support and Ramaswamy with seven percent.

RELATED — Anti-Woke Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy: “I Would Not Give Another Dollar to Ukraine” If Elected President

The survey was taken June 26-29, 2023, among 1,020 likely voters and has a +/- 3.9 percent margin of error.

Ramaswamy, who has seen a significant increase in terms of name recognition and favorability in Morning Consult’s weekly survey, has made waves after charging fellow presidential candidates to join him in committing to pardon Trump for federal charges on their first day in office.

“I challenge every US Presidential candidate to join me in standing for TRUTH. Commit to pardon Donald Trump for these federal charges on Day 1, or explain why you won’t,” Ramaswamy wrote in a social media post on June 13:

I challenge every US Presidential candidate to join me in standing for TRUTH. Commit to pardon Donald Trump for these federal charges on Day 1, or explain why you won’t. No one should hide. Not Biden. Not DeSantis. Not Haley. Not Pence. Not RFK. Not Scott. Not anyone. Principles… pic.twitter.com/qYP3fUrE5R — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 13, 2023

VIDEO — Vivek Ramaswamy: I Would Pardon Trump If Elected



Among those who have refused to say if they would pardon Trump is Pence, asserting that it is “premature” to have that conversation.