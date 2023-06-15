Former Vice President Mike Pence and a 2024 presidential contender would not say whether he would pardon former President Donald Trump if he is convicted, calling it “premature” and a “hypothetical.”

Pence was asked if he as president would pardon Trump during a radio interview Wednesday on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, to which he responded:

Well, first off, I these are serious charges. And as I said, I can’t defend what’s been alleged, but the President does deserve to make his defense. And I would say to each one of you, look, I’ve been a former governor. I’ve actually granted pardons to people. And I take the pardon authority very seriously. It’s an enormously important power of someone in an executive position. And I just think it’s premature to have a conversation about that right now, guys,

Travis pressed Pence further, saying he was “dodging the question and frankly, not stepping up on the on the front of leadership — which in the past you’ve been willing to do, so to me not answering is a ‘no.'”

Pence argued that the facts were not yet known.

“Number, one, I don’t think you know what the President’s defense is. Do you? I mean, what are the facts? I mean, look, we either believe in our judicial process in this country, or we don’t. We either stand by the rule of law … What I would tell you is I think, as someone who –.”

Travis cut Pence off, interjecting, “What I’m hearing is you’re fine with Donald Trump being put in prison, sir, and that to me, you were his vice president feels pretty disrespectful.”

Pence shared that as a standard rule he did not “talk about hypotheticals.”

He added, “Look, we don’t know what the President’s defense here is. I think he’s entitled to make his defense, entitled to have his day in court. And, look, let’s you know, let’s take it one step at a time … . I think any conclusion by anyone running for the presidency of the United States that would pre-judge the facts in this case or pre-judge the investigation into President Biden or his family is premature.”

“Let’s let let’s let the process play out. Let’s follow the facts. And I promise you as president in the United States, I’ll do just that,” he said.

Fellow Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said he would pardon Trump if he is president and has called upon every other Republican candidate to vow to, as well, as reported by Breitbart News.

