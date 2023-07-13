Half of California Republican primary voters support former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary race, a recent Public Policy Institute of California survey found.

The survey asked likely Republican voters in the Golden State, “If the 2024 Republican primary for president were being held today, and these were the candidates, who would you vote for?”

Half, 50 percent, said Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the only other candidate who garnered double-digit support, falling 26 points behind with 24 percent support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came in a distant third place, 18 points behind DeSantis with six percent support. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott placed fourth with five percent support, followed by former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (who is not in the race), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with three percent support each. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who is also not in the race, saw two percent support, followed by one percent who chose anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

CALIFORNIA 2024: Trump holds 26-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 50% (+26)

DeSantis — 24%

Pence — 6%

Scott — 5%

Cheney — 3%

Christie — 3%

Haley — 3%

Noem — 2%

Ramaswamy — 1% @PPICNotes (A/B) l 06/07-29 l LVshttps://t.co/qZrZb3DkG1 pic.twitter.com/cbUdo6KpkE — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 13, 2023

The survey was taken June 7-29, 2023, among 1,724 California adult residents. It has a +/- 3.1 percent margin of error. It coincides with several other state-level and national surveys which continue to show Trump as the clear frontrunner in the primary race.

For example, this week’s Morning Consult survey found Trump enjoying support from 56 percent of potential Republican voters, while DeSantis trails with 17 percent support.

Additionally, the latest Echelon Insights survey found Trump leading with 49 percent to DeSantis’s 16 percent, and a CWS Research survey found Trump leading with 51 percent support in Texas.

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 49% (+33)

DeSantis 16%

Ramaswamy 10%

Pence 5%

Haley 5%

T. Scott 4%

Christie 2%

Suarez 1%

Burgum 1%

Youngkin 0%

Hutchinson 0%

Perry 0%

Hurd 0%

Elder 0%

.

Head-2-Head:

Trump 60% (+28)

DeSantis 32% .@EchelonInsights, 413 LV, 6/26-29… — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) July 4, 2023

TEXAS 2024: Trump holds 32-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump 51% (+4 from May)

DeSantis 19% (-4)

Pence 5%

Haley 4%

Scott 3%

Hurd 3%

Christie 3%

Ramaswamy 2%

Hutchinson 1% 2-Way:

Trump 53% (+2)

DeSantis 32% (-1) CWS Res. | 06/28-30 | 764 LVhttps://t.co/GtrLWlK1W7 pic.twitter.com/6YL6otK3BX — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 7, 2023

RELATED — Trump: “I Will Appoint a Real Special Prosecutor” to Go After Joe Biden, “Biden Crime Family”

President Donald Trump via Storyful