Poll: Vivek Ramaswamy Climbs to Third as Trump Leads with Majority Support

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has climbed to third place in the latest Morning Consult survey as Gov. Ron DeSantis drops into the teens and former President Donald Trump continues to lead with majority support.

The most recent survey found Trump continuing to maintain his lead in the crowded primary race with support from 56 percent of potential Republican primary voters.

DeSantis fell back into the teens with 17 percent support. That reflects a three-point drop in the last three weeks.

Perhaps most notable is the fact that Ramaswamy has emerged as the third place candidate, garnering eight percent support in this week’s survey. Three weeks ago, Ramaswamy tied with three other presidential hopefuls for fourth place with three percent support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has up to this point maintained a distant third place position, fell to fourth place with seven percent support. Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tied with three percent support each, followed by former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson with one percent support. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and former Rep. Will Hurd all saw zero percent support.

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 56% (+39)

DeSantis 17%

Ramaswamy 8%

Pence 7%

Haley 3%

Scott 3%

Christie 3%

Hutchinson 1%

Burgum 0%

Suarez 0%

Hurd 0% .@MorningConsult, 3,616 RV, 7/7-9https://t.co/ZgGzHSCUWj — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) July 11, 2023

That portion of the survey was taken July 7-9, 2023, among 3,616 potential GOP primary voters and has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

Another notable finding from this survey is the increase in Trump and DeSantis supporters who are choosing Ramaswamy as their second choice candidate.

While 39 percent of Trump supporters choose DeSantis as their second choice candidate, another 16 percent now say they would choose Ramaswamy as their second choice candidate. Similarly, 42 percent of DeSantis supporters choose Trump as their second choice candidate, while 16 percent choose Ramaswamy.

The survey coincides with the latest Echelon Insights survey, which found Ramaswamy breaking into the double digits in the primary with ten percent support — six points behind DeSantis’s 16 percent.