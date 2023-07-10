Poll: Trump up 32-Points in Texas Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump is up 32 points in the Texas Republican primary, a CWS Research survey found.

The survey, taken June 28 – 30, 2023, showed Trump maintaining his status as the dominant frontrunner in the GOP primary race. According to the survey, more than half of Texas GOP primary voters, 51 percent, would vote for the former president if the GOP primary were held “today.”

No other candidate comes close, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in a distant second place with 19 percent support — 34 points behind Trump. That represents a four-point increase for Trump since May and four-point drop for DeSantis in the same time frame.

Former Vice President Mike Pence comes in third place, 14 points behind DeSantis with five percent support. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley comes in fourth place with four percent support, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Republican Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), all of whom garnered three percent support each. Another two percent chose anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, followed by one percent who chose former Arkansas Gov.

Asa Hutchinson. Zero percent chose North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and ten percent are undecided.

The survey also narrowed the field to just two candidates — Trump and DeSantis. In that scenario, a majority, 52 percent, still chose Trump as their number one choice, while 32 percent said the same of DeSantis. Another 15 percent remain undecided.

The survey was taken among 764 likely Texas Republican primary voters and has a +/- 3.546 percent margin of error.

The survey follows several other state-level surveys showing Trump as the dominant frontrunner in the GOP primary field. A Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll released in late June, for instance, showed Trump up 28 points in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire 2024: Trump holds 28-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump 47% (+5 from March)

DeSantis 19% (-10)

Christie 6% (+5)

Haley 5% (+1)

Scott 4% (+3)

Ramaswamy 2% (-1)

Pence 2%

Hutchinson 2%

Burgum 2% @SaintAnselmPoll | June 21-23 | RVshttps://t.co/G0YO9hlM65 pic.twitter.com/vR7jeUqt9D — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 27, 2023

And a recent American Greatness survey, among Iowa’s likely Republican primary voters, found Trump leading in the Hawkeye State with a 23-point lead. That reflects a five-point increase for Trump since June and a three point drop for DeSantis.

IOWA 2024: Trump holds 23 point lead for Republican Nomination Trump 44% (+5 from June)

DeSantis 21% (-3)

Scott 7% (+2)

Pence 3% (-1)

Christie 3% (+1)

Ramaswamy — 3% (+2)

Haley — 2% (-2)

Hutchinson — 1%

Undecided — 14% National Research | 07/05-06 | LVhttps://t.co/OQP04F20AO pic.twitter.com/3MbxzLmdG2 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 7, 2023

The survey’s coincide from a recent admission from Steve Cortes, a former Donald Trump supporter who advises the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, who admitted Trump stands as the “runaway frontrunner” and noted that the Florida governor certainly faces an “uphill battle.”