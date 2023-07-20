Breitbart News Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris testified Thursday to the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the FBI “knew” the Hunter Biden laptop was real before December 2019 — not just when she published the first story on it in October 2020 and social media companies censored the story and called it “disinformation.”

“We know that the FBI knew that it was real. They knew is real since not just December 2019…which is when the subpoena that I published is from,” Morris said.

“We published the subpoena and they had already confirmed [that] the laptop was real and ‘not manipulated in any way,’ in November of 2019 — a month before they actually obtained the laptop to keep, which is when they gave that subpoena to John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the Mac store, where Hunter Biden forgot the laptop,” Morris said.

Morris then noted that the then-deputy counsel at Twitter when the story broke was Jim Baker — who was the former deputy counsel at the FBI.

“Are we supposed to all sit here and pretend that he didn’t know what that subpoena was when he saw it in the New York Post? I mean, let’s not insult our intelligence here and the intelligence of the American people,” Morris said. “Obviously, you knew what it was.”

Despite the FBI being aware of the laptop, and frequently communicating with Twitter and Facebook officials before the 2020 election, when Morris first reported on the laptop story, Twitter and Facebook both censored the story and Americans sharing the story on the basis that it could be Russian disinformation.

The FBI had, in fact, warned tech officials to be wary of “disinformation” before the election.

Morris was testifying to the committee on the censorship of Americans by the government and Big Tech.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.