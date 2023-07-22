Most registered Republican voters support former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary race, the latest Quinnipiac survey found.

The survey is among the latest to show Trump not only leading the crowded primary field but doing so with support from a majority of registered Republicans.

He leads the Republican primary field with 54 percent among Republicans and those who lean Republican, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who comes in a distant second, 29 points behind with 25 percent support.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence are tied with four percent support each, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with three percent support. Another two percent choose anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and the remaining candidates garner zero percent support.

The survey was taken July 13-17, 2023, among 2,056 U.S. adults and has a +/- 2.2 percent margin of error. That included 1,809 self-identified registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 2.3 percent. Further, the survey included 727 Republican and Republican-leaning voters, and that has a +/- 3.6 percent margin of error.

Notably, the field dates came prior to Trump announcing that he is the target of the January 6 investigation and must appear before the grand jury in four days.

He posted on Truth Social Tuesday:

Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter, (again it was Sunday night) stating I am the TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.

“This has been a never ending fight since the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower,” Trump added, continuing:

Rather than looking at the CHEATERS, the WEAPONIZED DOJ AND FBI target and harass those who complain about the cheaters, and the massive fraud that took place… These are all Hoaxes and Scams made up to stop me from fighting for the American People — BUT I WILL NEVER STOP!

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close,” Trump said.

“THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!” he exclaimed, garnering support from Republican officials, such as Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who said Americans “won’t stand for this.”

Another survey released this week also found Trump leading the field with a majority support of 56 percent.