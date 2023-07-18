Republican officials blasted the Justice Department’s January 6 probe and the reportedly imminent indictment of former President Donald J. Trump, expressing support for Trump in the face of the “weaponization” of the justice system against President Joe Biden’s opponents.

Following Trump’s announcement of being a target in the DOJ’s probe, GOP members slammed special counsel Jack Smith’s “corrupt” investigation.

“President Trump just increased his lead in the polls. So what does the Biden Administration do next? Weaponize government to go after President Biden’s number one opponent,” wrote House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“This is not equal justice. It’s wrong, and the American public is tired of it,” he added.

“Joe Biden’s DOJ: Attack the Portland Federal Courthouse? No problem. Intimidate #SCOTUS justices to influence a court decision? No big deal. But if you’re President Trump and do nothing wrong? PROSECUTE,” wrote Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH).

“Americans are tired of the double standard!” he added.

Joe Biden’s DOJ: Attack the Portland Federal Courthouse? No problem. Intimidate #SCOTUS justices to influence a court decision? No big deal. But if you’re President Trump and do nothing wrong? PROSECUTE. Americans are tired of the double standard! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 18, 2023

“Let me get this straight: Biden’s DOJ targets Trump again the same week he’s up in the polls & an IRS whistleblower is testifying that Biden’s DOJ obstructed an IRS investigation into Hunter,” wrote House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

“Another clear case of the weaponization of the DOJ against Biden’s political opponent,” he added.

Let me get this straight: Biden's DOJ targets Trump again the same week he's up in the polls & an IRS whistleblower is testifying that Biden's DOJ obstructed an IRS investigation into Hunter. Another clear case of the weaponization of the DOJ against Biden's political opponent. pic.twitter.com/bfRo2LW9ey — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 18, 2023

“Imagine if Joe Biden’s DOJ spent less time attacking President Trump and more time cleaning up Democrat-run cities infested with rampant crime and drugs,” he wrote in another tweet,

House Republican Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) slammed the “unprecedented and corrupt witch hunt” against Trump “by Joe Biden’s corrupt Department of Justice,” deeming it “just the latest chilling chapter in the Far Left unAmerican weaponization of the justice system against their leading political opponent.”

My statement on the unprecedented and corrupt witch hunt against President Trump: pic.twitter.com/PVz8NnvBEY — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 18, 2023

“It is no coincidence — on the same week that IRS whistleblowers are testifying about illegal corruption protecting the Biden crime family, Biden’s DOJ targets President Trump with yet another corrupt Witch Hunt,” she wrote in another tweet. “Stand with the Republic. Stand with Trump. Save America!”

“The continued politicization and weaponization of the Department of Justice has turned our institutions into enforcers for the Biden administration’s partisan priorities. It remains deeply harmful to the rule of law,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The continued politicization and weaponization of the Department of Justice has turned our institutions into enforcers for the Biden administration’s partisan priorities. It remains deeply harmful to the rule of law. https://t.co/gs4sszgzr9 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 18, 2023

“There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice. – Montesquieu @ErikaDonalds & I STAND WITH DONALD J. TRUMP,” wrote Florida Congressman Byron Donalds.

There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice. – Montesquieu@ErikaDonalds & I STAND WITH DONALD J. TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/7jlmeC11Mk — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 18, 2023

“How is it that the person who offered to dramatically increase security on 1/6/21 – President Trump – is the person who is going to be charged for those entering the Capitol?” asked Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT). “What about those who refused the extra security? @SpeakerPelosi and @MayorBowser.”

How is it that the person who offered to dramatically increase security on 1/6/21 – President Trump – is the person who is going to be charged for those entering the Capitol?



What about those who refused the extra security? @SpeakerPelosi and @MayorBowser pic.twitter.com/k4EJO4HPj7 — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) July 18, 2023

“The DOJ is pursuing another indictment charge against former President Trump. More evidence of two tiers of justice at work. Americans won’t stand for this,” wrote Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

The DOJ is pursuing another indictment charge against former President Trump. More evidence of two tiers of justice at work. Americans won’t stand for this. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 18, 2023

“I stand with President Donald J. Trump!” declared Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX).

I stand with President Donald J. Trump! 🇺🇸 — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) July 18, 2023

“Another day, another indictment of President Trump. By now, these indictments are nothing but background noise. We realize without any doubt that DOJ is weaponized and their indictments have lost all credibility,” wrote Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

“President Trump will be re-elected in 2024 and I look forward to helping him gut the Deep State,” she added.

Another day, another indictment of President Trump. By now, these indictments are nothing but background noise. We realize without any doubt that DOJ is weaponized and their indictments have lost all credibility. President Trump will be re-elected in 2024 and I look forward to… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 18, 2023

“Deep State agent Jack Smith is completely OUT OF CONTROL! This Witch Hunt is pure ELECTION INTERFERENCE! They’ll do ANYTHING to stop Trump, but they’re going to FAIL! TRUMP WILL WIN!!” wrote Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

Deep State agent Jack Smith is completely OUT OF CONTROL! This Witch Hunt is pure ELECTION INTERFERENCE! They’ll do ANYTHING to stop Trump, but they’re going to FAIL! TRUMP WILL WIN!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 18, 2023

“The DOJ will politically persecute you if your last name is Trump. But will protect you if your last name is Biden,” wrote Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA).

“Despicable. Corrupt. Unjust,” he added.

The DOJ will politically persecute you if your last name is Trump. But will protect you if your last name is Biden. Despicable. Corrupt. Unjust. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) July 18, 2023

“The disgusting weaponization of the judicial system by Biden against his top Republican political opponent is complete abuse of power and election interference. I stand with President Trump against the continual corruption and persistent witch hunts,” wrote Congressman Wesley Hunt (R-TX).

“Jack Smith has weaponized the federal government against President Trump in a complete lie about January 6 to cover up the crimes of Joe & Hunter Biden and their entire criminal family,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). “The Democrats want to arrest every one of their political opponents. It’s hard to recognize our country anymore.”

Jack Smith has weaponized the federal government against President Trump in a complete lie about January 6 to cover up the crimes of Joe & Hunter Biden and their entire criminal family. The Democrats want to arrest every one of their political opponents. It’s hard to recognize… pic.twitter.com/uK1NT8iKQQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 18, 2023

“The disgusting weaponization of the judicial system by Biden against his top Republican political opponent is complete abuse of power and election interference,” wrote Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL).

“I stand with with President Trump against the continual corruption and persistent witch hunts,” he added.

The disgusting weaponization of the judicial system by Biden against his top Republican political opponent is complete abuse of power and election interference. I stand with with President Trump against the continual corruption and persistent witch hunts. — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) July 18, 2023

“If they could get away with it, the hateful leftists who have occupied our White House and totally corrupted the DOJ would literally lynch President Trump,” wrote Rep. Clay Higgins (R-CA).

“That’s what we’re dealing with here,” he added. “A level of political oppression never imagined possible in America.”

If they could get away with it, the hateful leftists who have occupied our White House and totally corrupted the DOJ would literally lynch President Trump. That’s what we’re dealing with here. A level of political oppression never imagined possible in America. — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) July 18, 2023

“Americans can no longer trust the Department of Justice to protect them. It is politically weaponized against those who stand against the Left’s radical agenda,” wrote Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

“I stand with President Trump,” he added.

Americans can no longer trust the Department of Justice to protect them. It is politically weaponized against those who stand against the Left's radical agenda. I stand with President Trump. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 18, 2023

“This is the third time Joe Biden has indicted his number one political opponent. If they can do it to Trump, they can do it to YOU,” warned Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN).

This is the third time Joe Biden has indicted his number one political opponent. If they can do it to Trump, they can do it to YOU.https://t.co/o1RwLUF8RX (https://t.co/o1RwLUF8RX) — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) July 18, 2023

“BREAKING: I will be introducing legislation to DEFUND Jack Smith’s witch hunt against President Trump. They are attacking our democracy and engaging in election interference right now. The United States Congress has the capability to stop this election interference, and we must act immediately!” wrote Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

BREAKING: I will be introducing legislation to DEFUND Jack Smith’s witch hunt against President Trump. They are attacking our democracy and engaging in election interference right now. The United States Congress has the capability to stop this election interference, and we must… pic.twitter.com/g8ZAc4PAyb — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 18, 2023

On Sunday, Trump said he must appear before the grand jury in four days, noting his appearance likely means “deranged” special counsel Jack Smith will indict him.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close…THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!” he posted on Truth Social.

Smith’s investigation into the events of January 6 focuses on Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

He previously criminally charged the former president with roughly two dozen crimes related to documents the National Archives wanted to be returned, fueling 2024 fundraising efforts.

A Harvard/Harris poll from last month reported that majorities of registered voters believe that Smith’s indictment of Trump is “politically motivated” and election interference.

Harvard Harris Poll: — 55% of Americans say Trump's indictment is politically motivated, (including 83% of Republicans and 55% of Independents) — 56% consider Trump's federal indictment to be an interference by the Justice Department in the 2024 Elections pic.twitter.com/9UtnV0UtD2 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 16, 2023

It also indicated that Trump is dominating the primary field and holds a six-point advantage over Biden in a hypothetical general election matchup.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.