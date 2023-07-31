Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 3 Points Nationwide, 6 Points in Swing States

A poll shows former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden by three points nationwide and six points in swing states.

Probing 1,013 likely voters between July 24-27, an Echelon poll showed the former president leading the current president by healthy margins where it will matter come the 2024 election.

Among those polled nationwide, 42 percent supported Donald Trump while just 39 percent supported Joe Biden. In swing states, Trump’s lead doubled to six points: 44 percent to Biden’s 38 percent. Support for an independent or third-party candidate stands at just nine percent.

The news comes after Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said former President Donald Trump still has strong political pull in his state of Pennsylvania, adding that he sees “Trump signs everywhere.” Fetterman issued his comments about Trump’s status in Pennsylvania when speaking with the New York Times last week about the political fallout surrounding the former president’s indictment.

“It doesn’t matter. I’m a senator, and I’m not sure how many times he’s been indicted. He’s been impeached twice. Has that changed anything? You’re still seeing Trump signs everywhere in Pennsylvania. You have to respect his strength in all of that,” he said.

Fetterman said that Trump could even be “competitive” in the state of Pennsylvania based on what he sees from voters, though he feels that Trump has to break a difficult ceiling.

“Trump would be very competitive in Pennsylvania. But Trump has to perform above his ceiling. I think there’s a hard ceiling in Pennsylvania he can’t get past,” he said.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Donald Trump and Joe Biden in a tight race in Pennsylvania.

“In a head-to-head rematch, Trump edges out Biden by a single percentage point in the Keystone State, garnering 47 percent to Biden’s 46 percent support,” reported Breitbart News.

“Predictably, most Democrats, 94 percent, and Republicans, 89 percent, support their respective party’s potential nominee. However, Trump boasts a strong lead among independents in Pennsylvania, as more than half, 51 percent, said they would support Trump over Biden. Biden garnered support from 37 percent of independents — 14 points behind Trump,” it added.

