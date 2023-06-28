Former President Donald Trump is edging out President Biden in the swing state of Pennsylvania, and he is also solidly leading the Republican primary field with a 24-point lead, the latest Quinnipiac survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?”

In a head-to-head rematch, Trump edges out Biden by a single percentage point in the Keystone State, garnering 47 percent to Biden’s 46 percent support.

Predictably, most Democrats, 94 percent, and Republicans, 89 percent, support their respective party’s potential nominee. However, Trump boasts a strong lead among independents in Pennsylvania, as more than half, 51 percent, said they would support Trump over Biden. Biden garnered support from 37 percent of independents — 14 points behind Trump.

The survey also took a look at the crowded Republican field and found Trump boasting a double-digit lead over his closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to the survey, Trump garnered 49 percent support, followed by DeSantis with 25 percent support. No other candidate came remotely close, as former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tied for third place with five percent support each.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley followed with four percent support each, and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy followed with one percent support.

Notably, Trump still leads the pack among those who consider themselves to be “very” conservative (57 percent to DeSantis’s 29 percent), “somewhat conservative” (53 percent to DeSantis’s 23 percent), and “moderate/liberal” (34 percent to the governor’s 21 percent).

“Though battling fierce legal headwinds, Trump leaves the rest of the GOP pack (including Ron DeSantis) looking like ‘also rans’ and is running neck and neck with President Biden,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said of the survey’s results.

The survey was taken June 22-26, among 1,584 Pennsylvania self-identified registered voters and has a +/- 2.5 percent margin of error. It also includes 614 self-identified registered Republican voters, and that portion of the survey has a +/- 4.0 percentage margin of error.

The survey coincides with several other state-level and national polls reaffirming Trump’s dominant position in the Republican primary. A recent Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll, for instance, showed Trump with a 28-point lead in New Hampshire.

The first Republican debate is slated to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, but it remains unclear if Trump will choose to participate, as he is rumored to be considering alternate programming. No final decision has been made, however, according to reports.